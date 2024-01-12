West Deptford chemical plant pays penalty, funds firefighter gear to settle EPA claims

WEST DEPTFORD – A chemical plant operator here will pay a $101,400 penalty to settle allegations brought by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

COIM USA Inc. also will provide $25,000 for safety gear for West Deptford's fire department, the EPA said in a statement Thursday.

The payments resolve allegations that COIM did not accurately report activities involving a hazardous chemical, 1,4-Dioxane, at its Mantua Road plant.

The annual reports, required by a federal right-to-know act, were not accurate from 2018 through 2021, the agency said.

It said the reports were intended to track off-site transfers and disposal methods of 1,4-Dioxane.

COIM is an Italian firm that develops and produces polyester and polyurethane products and other chemical specialties, according to its website.

A company representative could not be reached for immediate comment.

When the EPA required more information, the statement said, “COIM identified chemical records they had previously not considered and reevaluated their calculations and waste transfer descriptions.”

The agency said COIM “fixed its TRI reports, and set up internal controls to prevent future violations.”

The company will fund the purchase of turnout gear for West Deptford firefighters, improving the department's response to emergencies involving hazardous chemicals.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: COIM USA settles claims over hazardous chemical at West Deptford plant