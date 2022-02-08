West Deptford man sought after attack at Hackensack hospital

HACKENSACK - Police are seeking a West Deptford man accused of attacking an employee in a hospital break room here.

Nicholas Pagano, a 31-year-old nurse, allegedly burned an employee at Hackensack University Medical Center around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

He's also accused of hitting the victim, identified only as a 54-year-old nurse, with a wrench.

The victim suffered third-degree burns over her upper body, face and hands, as

well as a laceration to her head that required stitches

A manhunt is underway for Nicholas Pagano of West Deptford.

She was treated at the hospital's emergency room, then was moved to another medical facility for additional care.

Pagano, a resident of the 900 block of Kings Highway, fled the hospital after the incident.

Hammonton police said Pagano, a traveling nurse, has ties to the Atlantic County community.

He is believed to be driving a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and New Jersey license plates S57 NJH.

Police believe Nicholas Pagano is driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and New Jersey license plate S57 NJH.

Pagano should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached by the public, the prosecutor's office said.

Pagano is charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The charges are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Pagano has been licensed as a registered professional nurse since September 2016, according to the state Division of Consumer Affairs.

Anyone with information about Pagano's location is asked to call Hackensack police at

201-646-7777.

This story may be updated.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Nicholas Pagano is accused of burning woman during assault in Hackensack