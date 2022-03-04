West Des Moines’ Alina Winters trains US Cellular CEO Laurent Therivel in ‘Undercover Boss’

A UScellular employee from West Des Moines will appear on a new episode of "Undercover Boss" after she unknowingly trained UScellular CEO Laurent "LT" Therivel at a retail store last year.

"Undercover Boss" follows high-level executives who go undercover within their own companies to experience how things work and what employees really think of their business operations.

Therivel said the show featuring Alina Winters, who was working at a West Des Moines retail location at the time she trained him, allowed him to better observe his company's daily operations.

"To really positively evolve a company, you really need to understand the starting point. And most people think of the starting point in operational terms," Therivel said in a February interview with the Record North Shore, an Illinois news site. "What I don’t think is fully appreciated is the starting point culturally: How do people feel about what they do every day, do they believe in the mission of the business, do they believe in the leadership of the company?”

Des Moines resident Alina Winters will appear on a new episode of Undercover Boss airing March 4.

Winters said the first thing Winters noticed about the new employee she trained was his handlebar mustache, which was part of Therivel's disguise while he was undercover.

“When I first saw him, I thought, ‘Well, this isn’t the typical style we usually have around here,' " Winters said. "But the funny thing is, after I had trained him, that whole next week I saw everybody with handlebar mustaches in town, I swear."

Winters said she didn't suspect anything when she was asked to train Therivel, and was surprised at the "Undercover Boss" reveal.

"I didn’t necessarily think anything weird was happening," Winters said. "They basically came to me, asked me questions and told me I’d been chosen to have someone shadow me, so it seemed pretty normal."

Alina Winters unknowingly trained UScellular CEO Laurent “LT” Therivel at a West Des Moines location last spring.

Winters' UScellular store in West Des Moines will hold a viewing party Friday.

Story continues

"It was a wonderful experience. It’s something I’ll remember forever," she said. "The main thing that I hold close to me is that, typically in a company, you think you’re never going to meet a CEO, you’re never going to meet higher-ups, you’re never going to make an impact in any way, so getting to have this experience has definitely changed my life."

The UScellular episode of Undercover Boss is scheduled to air on CBS March 4 at 7 p.m.

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporting intern for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 'Undercover Boss' comes to West Des Moines UScellular retail store