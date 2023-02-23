West Des Moines cop hurt by drunk driver settles lawsuit against Osceola casino

A West Des Moines police officer seriously injured by a drunk driver has settled his lawsuit against the driver and the casino that allegedly over-served the man alcohol before he hit the road.

Officer Jon Kaufman was sitting in his patrol vehicle in November 2020, waiting for a tow truck to remove another vehicle from the shoulder of Interstate 35, when a car driven by Jon Schwartz, 63, slammed into him.

Schwartz, who also was seriously injured, admitted to police he had been watching a movie on his dashboard at the time of the crash. Charged with OWI and other offenses, he received a five-year prison sentence.

West Des Moines Officer Jon Kaufman.

Lawsuit names driver, casino

Kaufman returned to duty in March 2021. A month later, he and his wife filed suit against Schwartz and HCI Lakeside, the operator of Lakeside Hotel & Casino in Osceola.

In court filings, Kaufman alleged that Schwartz had spent the day drinking at Lakeside, and that employees continued serving him even though they knew, or should have known, that he was intoxicated.

Settlement for undisclosed amount

The case was scheduled for trial this month, but in January, Attorney Erik Luthens, who represented the Kaufmans, notified the court a settlement had been reached. On Tuesday, he filed to formally dismiss all claims against Schwartz and the casino.

Additional claims against car rental company Hertz, which owned the car Schwartz was driving, were dismissed earlier in the case.

Attorneys for Lakeside and Schwartz did not respond to requests for comment. Luthens said in an email that "the case was settled to the Kaufmans' satisfaction" but declined to comment further, citing confidentiality provisions in the settlement agreement.

