West Des Moines' Crestview school says stranger approached fourth graders about drugs

A teenager who reportedly approached a group of fourth grade students at Linnan Park Thursday, spoke to them about drugs and threatened them has been arrested by Clive police.

An email from the Crestview School of Inquiry in Clive Thursday told families and staff that a teenage girl approached a group of students during a fourth grade celebration, mentioned marijuana and may have shown them the drug.

The email states the girl then used derogatory language, including racial slurs, to the children and "said she was going to get her boyfriend who was in a gang and had a gun" before she left the park.

After the incident, teachers immediately walked the students back to school, which is part of the West Des Moines district, and called the Clive police.

Recess and Tiger Cubs Preschool graduation was held inside after the encounter, and additional staff and police were stationed around the school and Linnan Park for dismissal.

An update to the incident was sent around 2:40 p.m. Thursday to inform families of the teenager's arrest.

"We do not believe there was a credible threat to students," the email states. "We will work with police on additional presence for the remainder of the school year. Any scheduled after-school activities will go on as planned."

