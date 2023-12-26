West Des Moines Historical Society fundraiser aims to preserve two historic buildings

Home to some of the oldest buildings in Polk County, the West Des Moines Historical Society has launched a major fundraiser, with an end goal of $500,000, to help preserve and promote the city's heritage.

Part of the funds will go toward the preservation of two iconic Iowa buildings: the Jordan House Museum, which is one of the oldest structures in Polk County and a recognized stop on the Underground Railroad, and the Bennett School Museum, a one-room schoolhouse.

"Funds raised through this campaign will be instrumental in sustaining ongoing building preservation efforts, expanding educational programs and enhancing public access tohistorical archives," according to a release from the historical society.

The Jordan House is one of the oldest homes in Polk County. It serves as a museum for the West Des Moines Historical Society.

Because the Jordan House is nearly 150 years old and the Bennett School nearly 100, special care must be taken with general upkeep issues.

"We're on the National Registry of Historic Places," Gale Brubaker, executive director of the historical society, said in an interview with the Register. "We have to be really careful about any repairs or restoration. We can't just run down to Ace Hardware and slap some Gorilla Glue on something. We have to be very respectful to the age and the history of the property."

Funds will also go toward the perseveration of artifacts and documents, expansion ofeducational programs, public access to collections and staffing.

A school group experiences West Des Moines' history at the Jordan House and Bennett School.

“Our ability to serve our mission depends on donations from those who understand how crucial it is to preserve our past,” said Kelly Pearce, president of the historical society’s board of directors in the release.

The fundraising campaign started in August and has since raised nearly $200,000 of the $500,000 goal, according to the release.

How to help preserve Iowa's history?

General admission for visitors starts at $5. Those interested can also make a monetary donation. The fundraiser will continue for the next four years, according to Brubaker.

You can learn more about the West Des Moines Historical Society and donate at their website, www.wdmhs.org.

The Historical Society's future plans:

Starting in January, the West Des Moines Historical Society will offer more than just tours of the Jordan house and Bennett School. Three new exhibits located at the Jordan House Museum will be opening:

"New Town, Who 'Dis?" showcasing West Des Moines' transformation from Valley Junction to being renamed what it's known as today after a vote in 1938.

The changes that came with the Industrial Revolution, a progression of technology from Victorian times to the present.

Rug weaving, where visitors can get first-hand experience weaving a rug on a loom that will be loaned by the Des Moines Weaver Guild.

More on the West Des Moines Historical Society

Started in 1970, the West Des Moines Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the preservation of Iowa's local history through education, preservation and the celebration of Iowa's history.

The Jordan House, now a museum owned and run by the historical society, is one of Polk County's oldest buildings, beginning its long history in 1850. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program. Learn more about the history of The Jordan House at the historical society's website, www.wdmhs.org/the-jordan-house/.

The Bennett School was one of the last one-room schoolhouses built in Polk County.

Built in 1926 or 1927, the one-room Bennett School is also owned by the historical society. It was one of the last one-room schoolhouses built in West Des Moines and housed students until 1941. Learn more about the history of The Bennett School at the historical society's website, www.wdmhs.org/the-bennett-school/.

