West Des Moines man indicted on charges of child sexual exploitation

A federal grand jury has indicted a West Des Moines man on 28 counts in connection with what the FBI says was exploiting minors to produce child pornography.

v, 30, created at least two different Snapchat accounts which he used to persuade minors to send him sexually explicit messages, photos, and videos, according to an affidavit from an FBI investigator.

The FBI initially charged Speidel, 30, on May 31 with transportation of child pornography. The indictment handed up on Wednesday charged him with seven counts of sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, eight counts of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, four counts of transportation of child pornography, five counts of receipt of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and three counts of transfer and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Speidel pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being detained until his trial, which is set for Nov. 28. If convicted, he will face from 15 years to life in prison.

Speidel was previously charged in Oregon in 2019 with two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of rape and one count of sodomy, according to the criminal complaint. That case is ongoing.

