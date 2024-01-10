West Des Moines Police arrest Minnesota man on charges of attempted murder and robbery

The West Des Moines Police Department arrested a Minnesota man Wednesday in connection with an attempted murder in December, authorities say.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Jamal Jarbah, 22, was arrested in West Des Moines and charged with two felonies: attempted murder and robbery. He was taken to the Dallas County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Dec. 19. 2023. No further details were released.

The West Des Moines Police Department continue to investigate the case.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: West Des Moines Police arrest Minnesota man on attempted murder charge