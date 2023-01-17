West Des Moines police investigate apparent attempted murder-suicide

West Des Moines Police are investigating the shooting of a woman Monday afternoon by a man who then shot himself.

At 4 p.m., police received a call from a woman who said a man with whom she was in a relationship had shot her.

Police responded to 9027 Copper Drive where they found the injured woman and the man, who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. West Des Moines Police Department spokesman Jason Heitz said, "The female has been transported to a local hospital where she is receiving care for serious injuries."

"At this time, evidence is pointing the detectives to believe this was an attempted murder of the female before the male turned the weapon on himself," he said.

The names of both individuals are being withheld as the investigation continues. Heitz said police detectives remain on the scene to investigate.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter at @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

