West Des Moines school district to host service for former superintendent Tom Narak

The West Des Moines Community School District is hosting a memorial Saturday to celebrate the life of former Superintendent Tom Narak.

Narak died on Dec. 18, 2023, at the age of 75 due to a stroke, according to a release from West Des Moines Community Schools. He served as the superintendent for the school district from 2004-2011 after serving as the superintendent for the Indianola school district from 1997-2004.

Current WDMCS Superintendent Matt Adams said Narak was a true public servant.

"I've gotten to know his wife, Carol, very well ... and I said to Carol, I said, 'If I become half the superintendent and half the man that Tom Narak was, I've done pretty good," Adams said.

Narak received a bachelor's degree in education from Morningside College in Sioux City, a master's in education from Northwest Missouri State University, a specialist in education degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a doctorate in education from Nebraska-Lincoln.

"He was he's a true servant," Adams said. "Public education — it's not about you I'll tell you that. I mean, you're serving others all the time."

Narak is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol, their three children and spouses, Tom Jr. and Marie, Jill and Kenny, Susie and Colette, their six grandchildren, Destinee, PJ, Victoria, Owen, Charlie and Jack, and great-granddaughter Callie.

The memorial will be held Saturday at the Staplin Performing Arts Center at Valley High School. Visitation will be from 9-11:30 a.m., and a celebration of life will follow.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Memorial service set for former WDM superintendent Tom Narak