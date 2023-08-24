West Des Moines school evacuated Thursday after construction crew hit gas line

Students at Valley Southwoods Freshman High School in West Des Moines were evacuated Thursday morning after a construction crew struck a nearby gas line.

"We want to first share that your Southwoods' student is safe," the district said in an email to Southwoods families, as reported by KCCI. According to the 11 a.m. email, students walked to nearby Jordan Creek Elementary.

KCCI reported that West Des Moines fire officials on the scene said an excavator hit the gas line. Students stayed at the elementary school while the line was capped and the building ventilated.

Families got a follow-up email around 11:45 a.m., according to KCCI, that said "the gas leak has been stopped and the building will soon be cleared for students and staff to re-enter."

The email said that lunch schedules may be adjusted, but students would be fed before re-entering the classroom. School is scheduled to dismiss at the normal time.

