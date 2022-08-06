West El Paso man, 34, jailed on child pornography charges; video recordings of women found

A 34-year-old West El Paso man was arrested Aug. 1 after being accused of possessing child pornography.

Jose Ray Jarvis was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail Downtown on bonds totaling $600,000 on a charge of online impersonation in an email or message with identifying information, two counts of promotion of child pornography and nine counts of possession of child pornography. Jail records show he still was being held as of Friday night.

On Sept. 6, 2020, the El Paso Police Department received information about an online impersonation.

Police said the investigation revealed Jarvis created a social media account posing as a local juvenile and was using the juvenile’s name and photos.

According to a news release from the Police Department, Jarvis used the social media account to share images of child pornography. Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigated the social media account and found that Jarvis was a resident of El Paso.

As a result of the investigation, Jarvis was charged.

Police said the ongoing investigation found images of invasive visual recordings believed to have been taken of four unsuspecting victims.

On July 2, two different recordings at a local second-hand thrift store show a woman wearing a blue shirt, black skirt and carrying a turquoise handbag.

A separate incident at the same location shows a woman wearing a black skirt and carrying a handbag with the letter “B” in silver.

On July 2, near Southwest University Park, a recording shows a woman wearing a gray dress and a black backpack-style purse with mushroom designs.

On June 13, at a Lowes Supermarket, a recording shows a woman wearing a blue polka-dot dress and carrying a white purse.

If you think you might be a woman described in these incidents, call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: West El Paso man Jose Ray Jarvis jailed on child pornography charges