West El Paso man accused of hitting Millie the Chihuahua so hard she suffered factures

A man was arrested after being accused of hitting his pet Chihuahua so violently that she suffered multiple fractures.

Anthony Leonard Moore, 29, of West El Paso, is accused of hitting his 3-year-old female Chihuahua Millie on May 7, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

Westside patrol officers responded at 3:52 a.m. to the 100 block of South Resler Drive on an animal cruelty call.

Offices were informed that Moore struck Millie on the torso five times, authorities said.

Further investigation was conducted by the department’s Animal Cruelty Unit, which met with Moore, who admitted to hitting the Chihuahua because she ran off, the release said.

Moore was observed on video picking up Millie by the collar and hitting her on the side of her body as she yelped in pain.

Investigators determined she suffered multiple fractures from being hit by Moore.

A warrant was obtained for Moore and he was arrested and taken to the El Paso County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of cruelty to nonlivestock animals, with a bond of $2,500.

Jail records were not available to show his current status.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man accused of hitting pet Chihuahua, causing factures