West End Beach parking fix coming

Dec. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — Parking at one of Traverse City's beaches could finally have a fix in the works.

And developers looking to use a new payment-in-lieu-of-taxes policy for renovated workforce housing will have a ticking clock to comply with the agreement.

City commissioners on Monday agreed to draft a request for proposals to repair the West End Beach parking lot, with a target budget of $200,000. Erosion from high waters in Lake Michigan undercut the lot starting in 2019, eventually causing about half of the parking spaces to crumble.

Commissioners also approved changes to the city's new PILOT rules giving developers 18 months to come into compliance with their agreement with the city to rent to tenants earning between 80 and 120 percent of area median income.

West End Beach

Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer told commissioners he needed clear guidance on how to fix the damaged parking lot at West End Beach. A previous board discussion never quite settled on a preferred solution, and he wanted to remove any guesswork for city staff.

"It needs to be a vote," he said. "If the city commission's goal is, 'Look, we still want to make sure we've got good accessible spaces there but maybe we don't need what's there right now,' if that's where you guys are at, we can do that."

After some discussion, commissioners agreed to a few parameters — cut the parking down to about half of the original spaces, use natural plantings and stone between the parking lot and beach, and don't use any geotextile.

Commissioner Heather Shaw noted that two of the options presented to the board used the plastic fabric, which others agreed shouldn't be used on the beach since it breaks down and causes microplastic pollution.

But while Shaw said the beach doesn't see much use and favored getting rid of the bathrooms there in favor of building one between the volleyball courts and Open Space, Mayor Amy Shamroe said she always sees people there. Shamroe argued the city should keep bathrooms at the park if it's going to make the beach more accessible to people with disabilities.

Traverse City will get a $200,500 Natural Resources Trust Fund grant to build two new beachside bathrooms, including replacing those at West End Beach and adding one near the volleyball courts, as previously reported.

Commissioner Tim Werner, along with stressing the need for native plants, said two of the three options seemed "over-engineered," especially one that included extensive plantings between the parking lot and beach. He favored adding some plants to stabilize the soil but said a garden like that would only be trampled.

Board members also asked about the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail, which currently runs through the parking lot. City Planning Director Shawn Winter said the Michigan Department of Transportation plans on building a pathway between Grandview Parkway and the parking lot when it redoes that stretch of highway in 2025.

PILOT policy

Commissioners also unanimously agreed to add an 18-month time limit to its just-passed PILOT policy implementing a new state law. City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said that same limit is already in place for new construction, but not for renovations — she called it an oversight.

For renovations to existing buildings, fair housing laws prevent owners from evicting existing tenants to move in residents from a different income bracket, Trible-Laucht said. So owners would have 18 months to gradually move in new tenants as existing ones leave through attrition.

These agreements let property owners pay a percentage of net shelter rents — rental income minus the cost of certain utilities — instead of typical property taxes, as previously reported. While they were previously tied to Low Income Housing Tax Credits, which are limited to tenants making less than 80 percent of area median income, a recent state law allows local governments to adopt them for housing for people earning 80 to 120 percent area median income.

Trible-Laucht said property owners would pay a prorated tax rate based on how many apartments had tenants in compliance with the PILOT agreement. The city would have the option of working with the owner if they didn't meet the 18-month time limit, up to and including terminating the PILOT agreement.

Another change will require applicants to fill out a form showing how its PILOT payments are calculated. Trible-Laucht said she largely borrowed one from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and agreed with Commissioner Jackie Anderson to add a line showing how much property taxes the developer would pay without a PILOT.

Commissioners in October approved two of the new workforce housing PILOTs, one a proposed new apartments-and-commercial space building on Hall Street and another an existing building with apartments, a restaurant, coffee shop and office on Garland Avenue. Both are 15-year agreements with the option to renew, as is the standard term for workforce PILOTs.