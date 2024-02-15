West end parking project cost, CEO search on DDA list

Feb. 15—TRAVERSE CITY — Updates on the proposed West End parking, housing and retail project and the search for a new CEO are on the table for the city's Downtown Development Authority Board.

The DDA Board will meet Friday at 9 a.m. at the Governmental Center with consultants from Cornerstone Architects to review engineering and design work — including current cost estimates — for the West End Mixed-Use Development. The project is a combination of public parking, housing and retail development planned for a series of city-owned lots along State Street between Pine and Union streets downtown.

Cornerstone and Fishbeck civil engineering were awarded a two-phase contract in July totaling nearly $1.6 million to complete schematic and construction designs to include the project in the DDA's Moving Downtown Forward Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan, formerly known as TIF '97. The results of the first phase of the work, costing $383,570, will be outlined for the DDA Board that will include current cost estimates and potential public-private partnerships to help develop the project, according to a memo from DDA Chief Executive Officer Jean Derenzy.

The DDA Board in September reviewed two potential development scenarios for the project developed by Cornerstone and Fishbeck. One featured three upper-level parking bays with nearly 640 parking spaces, while the second including two parking bays with 523 parking spots but also provided space for 28 to 31 smaller housing units within the development. The DDA Board preferred the option that included the housing to expand housing options downtown. The ground floor of the 5-story structure will also include two or more retail spaces along State Street. The DDA Board will need to add the project and cost projections to the TIF plan so it's included in the document before it goes to the City Commission for consideration in April.

The current TIF plan expires in 2027 and the DDA is proposing a 30-year extension that's generated significant public opposition, including a public petition for a city-wide referendum coming up in November on a proposed city charter amendment requiring city voter approval of future TIF plan extensions.

The DDA Board will also review two proposals on the soon-to-launch search process to replace Derenzy, who informed the board in January that she would not seek renewal of her contract when it expires at the end of this month. She served as the head of the DDA since 2018, covering two, 3-year contracts with the organization.

The board previously authorized its Governance Committee to select a search firm to assist in the hiring process. The committee met on Wednesday and reviewed nine separate proposals between $12,400 and $35,000. It settled on two bids — one from Amy Cell Talent based in Ypsilanti for $19,500, and the second from Double Hall Solutions from Brighton totaling $13,995. Amy Cell Talent recently assisted the City Commission in its search for a new city manager, while Double Hall Solutions is led by former interim city manager Nate Geinzer.

DDA Board Chairman Gabe Schneider said the committee will seek feedback from board members on the two preferred proposals before it meets again next week to award a contract for the search. Derenzy has offered to continue working on an interim basis while the search process is ongoing. The city's Human Resources Director, Kate Bosley, assisted the committee in compiling and reviewing the proposals.

"We vetted through all of them and these two firms are very well qualified and know the most about the community as well," Schneider said.

Also on Friday the board is expected to award a contract to Pullman SST, a national firm with a Michigan office in Trenton, totaling just over $1 million for repairs and maintenance to the city's Larry C. Hardy and Old Town parking decks. The Hardy deck, which opened in 2003, is slated for almost $671,000 in repairs and maintenance while the Old Town deck, which dates to 2010, needs an estimated $330,000 in work.

If approved by the DDA Board, the contracts would be forwarded to the City Commission in early March for final action. The work is expected to begin in May and be completed by October.