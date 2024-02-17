West End project nears $68 million

Feb. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown officials got a first look at cost estimates for the long-discussed West End mixed-use development, with the three phases of the parking, retail and housing project totaling just under $68 million.

Consultants from Cornerstone Architects and Fishbeck civil engineering presented preliminary designs and costs estimates for the project on Friday morning to the city's Downtown Development Authority Board.

Consultants divided the work into three phases that could be developed separately, simultaneously — or not at all — depending on how city officials ultimately decide to pursue the project, which is located on a series of city-owned lots along State Street between Pine and Union streets downtown.

"The buildings are designed to be separate and can be constructed (that way)," John Dancer of Cornerstone Architects said.

The plans include what consultants termed a "liner building" along State Street, which includes 3,600 square-feet of ground floor retail space and four floors of what's described as "attainable" housing. Dancer said both the retail space and the number of housing units can be adjusted as the plans are further developed, including up to three retail sites in the building's ground floor.

"It depends on what is needed," Dancer said.

A second structure along Pine Street, the site of a former dry cleaning operation, includes 1,600 square feet of ground floor retail space that could be utilized as one or two sites, plus four stories of housing that could be 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom units. Total housing in the project is projected at 56 units, but it could house close to 100 units if the city were to pursue smaller "micro-units."

"If needs change, these can easily be renovated," Dancer said.

The parking structure would include six levels of parking with 534 parking spaces, with access to the deck from the alley off of Pine Street. It would include at least a half-dozen electric vehicle charging stations, would be exclusively serviced by electric power, and includes provisions for a green roof and a solar array on top of the structure.

The parking structure is largest cost center of the project, totaling an estimated $32.4 million. The liner building along State Street is projected at $23.4 million, while the structure on the dry cleaning site is estimated at $9.9 million. Another $1.1 million is anticipated for sidewalks, alley work and a pedestrian crosswalk to serve the building. The estimates do not include the cost for Traverse Light and Power Co. to put utility lines around the project underground.

DDA board members acknowledged the project includes some big numbers, but said the parking deck costs are in line with city's other two public parking decks downtown. Some of the costs associated with other parts of the project could be shared by private development interests going forward, officials said.

"There's a lot of other parts to this," DDA board Chairman Gabe Schneider said. "It's a big number, but it's not truly the full story."

There's no timeline tied to the project so far, but the DDA will need to include the various proposals in its Moving Downtown Forward Tax Increment Financing plan, formerly known as TIF '97, before the DDA considers final approval of the updated plan this spring. The projects need to be included in the plan to qualify for TIF funding. The DDA is seeking a 30-year extension of its TIF plan to help pay for this and other downtown projects. The current TIF plan expires in 2027.

"We don't need to put this whole number in this (TIF) plan," DDA Chief Executive Officer Jean Derenzy said.

Also on Friday the board approved a contract to Pullman SST, a national firm with a Michigan office in Trenton, totaling just over $1 million for repairs and maintenance to the city's Larry C. Hardy and Old Town parking decks. The Hardy deck, which opened in 2003, is slated for almost $671,000 in repairs and maintenance while the 14-year-old Old Town deck is slated for $330,000 in work.

Officials said the repairs cover work needed over the next three years, with more scheduled maintenance needed in years four and five following a recent assessment of both structures by DDA consultants Restore Consulting. The contract will be forwarded to the City Commission for consideration on March 4. If approved, the work is expected to begin in May and be completed by October.