West End shooting victim expected to recover, New Bedford police say

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police say an investigation is underway after a shooting Tuesday night in the city's West End.

Around 11 p.m., patrol units responded to the area of Durfee Court and Linden Street for a ShotSpotter activation, according to New Bedford Police Lt. Scott Carola, public information officer for NBPD.

When police arrived on scene, they found an adult, male victim "with some injuries," Carola said. He was transported to St. Luke's Hospital and is expected to recover, Carola said.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, New Bedford police say patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Linden Street and Durfee Court, pictured here.

Carola said Wednesday morning the investigation remained active and no other information would be available at the time.

