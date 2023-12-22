The West’s enemies have a new dangerous weapon

The world is about to enter 2024 in the most volatile state the international environment has been in since even before the Second World War.

While in the 1930s the western political elites were grappling with the rise of fascism and Marxism-Leninism, leading to the end of only twenty years of peace in Europe, nations were not yet intertwined financially through the inter-connectivity of trade and commerce, to anywhere near the extent they are today.

The economic interdependence system we have today was a product largely of the Second World War, in which the victorious allied powers realised that the power of trade, and shared liberal economic practices, would act as a crucial buffer against those same states going to war with one another on a scale previously witnessed. The horrors of war would be avoided through shared economic interests, and a new global financial system that would make wars too costly to wage. Or so the logic went.

Fast forward 80 years and that theory has largely held between fellow democracies; two liberal democratic governments have not gone to war with one another since. However, at the close of 2023 liberal democracies are still the exception, rather than the norm. This is now an age of rising geopolitical tension, defined by authoritarian regimes acting in their own self-interest at the expense of liberal democracies.

When such regimes do act in their own malign self-interest, liberal economic systems are not enough of a financial deterrent to stop them. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014, and again in 2022, is a prime example.

China’s increasingly belligerent behaviour towards its neighbours – including US-treaty ally Philippines – is a sign of conflict to come as Beijing attempts to flex its new military and political muscle in becoming the new hegemonic power in Asia, upsetting the US’ longstanding position as the dominant power in the Indo-Pacific.

Even without industrialised warfare returning to Europe for the first time in almost a century, or without an increasingly aggressive China bullying its way through the South China Sea, there is still Iran – an extremist regime sponsoring terrorism, attacks against American and British allies, hostage and cargo ship-taking, and which could eventually acquire nuclear weapons.

Completing this mix of rogue actors and threats to global security is international pariah North Korea, routinely threatening nuclear war on the Korean peninsula against the South, the US, and even Japan. As Chinese-financed and nuclear-capable North Korean missiles fly over South Korea, US forces, and into the Sea of Japan, we are readily reminded as to the potent possibility of war resuming on the peninsula, engulfing some of the world’s most powerful military forces, which would send shockwaves throughout the global financial system.

And herein lies the primary difference between the world of pre-war Europe, and of today. The Bretton Woods system is no match for those states which seek to destabilise and eventually replace this economic and financially liberal order with a system in which their values would be better represented.

An illiberal global system is a goal of authoritarian regimes including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. In particular China and Russia; the others are probably just along for the ride and the chaos that will ensue.

War still rages in Europe, and could begin in the Indo-Pacific if western (largely American and British) deterrence fails. But it won’t just be conflicts themselves that we have to endure; it will be the enormous and almost irrevocable destruction to the global financial system. As economies are increasingly interconnected with trade, financial regulations, supply chains, they will all suffer much as they did during the global pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine.

We can already see this played out in the Red Sea, as Iranian-funded terrorist group the Yemini Houthis are closing international shipping lanes after a relatively successful campaign of hostage-taking and firing cruise missiles over a few short weeks.

This campaign – from a non-state actor and terrorist organisation – has resulted in British Petroleum, one of the world’s largest businesses, declaring that it will be avoiding the Red Sea shipping lanes, crucial for exporting oil and gas from the Middle East to the markets of Europe and North America.

This disruption to supply chains will likely lead to a run on the petrol price at the pumps in Britain over the Christmas period, while long-term significant costs will be incurred to ease flow and supply – again the brunt of which will be passed on at the pump.

Weaponising trade cannot continue. We cannot let military and economic deterrence fail at a time when authoritarian regimes seek to damage our national interests in this way. It may not be war that brings down the current global order, but rather repeated shocks to global commerce and supply chains, should we choose to not do anything about it. A good place to start is military strikes against the Houthis.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.