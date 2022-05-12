West Englewood shooting leaves four shot - including boys 6 and 11, police say

Four people were shot Wednesday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood and police say two of the victims were children.

The attack happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 68th Street, Chicago police said in a media notification.

The boys, 6 and 11, were with a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man when someone shot them when they were traveling in a vehicle, police said.

The 6-year-old was shot in the forearm and the 11-year-old was wounded in his right arm. Both boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

The woman was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, also in good condition, while the 24-year-old man was shot in both legs and also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one was arrested.