West enters crowded GOP field for Precinct 1

Nov. 28—Another Cooke County resident has his eye on the Precinct 1 seat.

Dax West, a fifth-generation Cooke County resident, husband and father, has announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination for that seat in next March's primary.

West said in a press release to the Register that he is, "... committed to bringing effective leadership, innovative solutions and a fresh perspective to the position."

West wants to make Emergency Management a priority for the residents of Precinct 1 and the rest of the county.

"Roads are the lifeline for fire, police and ambulance services, making it crucial that the precinct have safe and usable roads." West stated. "I am committed to serving with humility and approachability. I believe in a leadership style that listens before it speaks, values dialogue over monologue, and prioritizes the needs of the people over personal arrogance."

He attended Callisburg ISD and continued at Cooke County Community College (now NCTC), where he majored in Criminal Justice. He then furthered his education at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, graduating with a major in Recreation Design and Development, which led him to assist with the design of the park in Callisburg. He has worked as a coach, teacher and athletic director, then followed his father into the oil and gas industry, where he managed sand yards and dispatched trucks to job sites while coordinating schedules. He stated that the energy background gave him insights into economic development and the importance of responsible resource management.

West moved on to serve as a Juvenile Probation Officer and, a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper in Midland.

West is married to the former Jami Hamilton, a local chiropractor. They are parents to Henley, Slaid, Creede and Hollen. The family raise and breed Scottish Highland Cattle on their ranch, and run a grass-fed, grass-finished beef program. This interest led him to start the South Central Highland Cattle Association, of which he is now president.

For more information about Dax West's campaign or to get involved, visit www.daxwest.com or contact Dax at 972-727-8934.