West Fargo man faces murder charges in wife's death after late-night fight, court docs say

Aug. 14—WEST FARGO — A West Fargo man has been charged in Cass County District Court with murder in connection to the death of his wife, whose body was found in a West Fargo home on Thursday morning, Aug. 10.

According to court documents filed Monday, Aug. 14:

At around 7:38 a.m. Aug. 10,

West Fargo police responded to a call regarding a woman who was not breathing at a home in the 1100 block of Eaglewood Avenue West.

After arriving, officers spoke to the caller, Spencer Moen, 31, who said his wife, Sonja Moen, had slept in the bathtub the night before and was unresponsive.

Officers found Sonja Moen's body fully clothed in the bathtub. She had significant bruising on the left side of her face and forehead, and both of her eyes appeared swollen and shut.

She also had bruising on the backs of her hands, which appeared to be defensive wounds, according to court documents.

Officers also noticed bruising on Spencer Moen's right hand in the knuckle area.

Shortly after arriving, first responders pronounced Sonja Moen dead at the scene.

During an interview with police, Spencer Moen said he and his wife were both intoxicated after getting home the night before from a visit to Mapleton.

Police learned Spencer Moen was golfing in Mapleton and his wife picked him up after it was dark. Based on witness statements, the couple would have arrived home around 10 p.m.

When police asked Spencer Moen about injuries to his wife's face, he told police she tripped on steps leading from the garage to the house and "face planted."

Spencer Moen also told police he and his wife argued after getting home and that during a physical altercation, his wife punched him several times.

He said he then punched his wife several times, at which point he said Sonja Moen said she was going to take a shower and went into the bathroom.

Spencer Moen told police that after a time, he went into the bathroom and saw his wife in the bathtub. He said she was alive and making noises but wasn't talking.

He said he dumped water over her head to get her attention, but she didn't give a response and remained in the tub.

He said he then went to bed and fell asleep.

Spencer Moen said when he woke up later, he found his wife still in the bathtub and cold to the touch.

He said he then took their children to their day care provider.

Upon returning home, he said, his wife was still unresponsive, so he called his mother-in-law to say Sonja Moen was not waking up and he didn't think she was breathing. He then called 911.

Court documents say Sonja Moen's oldest daughter called her mother's phone the night of Aug. 9, and during one call at 10:41 p.m., Spencer Moen answered his wife's phone.

The daughter told police his voice sounded irritated and she could hear Sonja Moen in the background snoring.

According to court documents, a video was found on Spencer Moen's phone that was taken at 11:37 p.m. Aug. 9 showing Sonja Moen lying in the bathtub in the opposite direction of the position she was in when first responders arrived.

It appears in the video that she is having extreme difficulty breathing and exhibiting a sound similar to snoring.

An investigator noted that the sound appeared to be consistent with "agonal breathing," a term for when someone who is not getting enough oxygen is gasping for air.

Court documents note that Spencer Moen did not make any attempt to intervene or provide care to his wife while filming the video.

Preliminary autopsy findings indicated Sonja Moen suffered from a subdural hematoma and died from blunt-force trauma to her head. She suffered at least one fractured rib.

The murder charge alleges Spencer Moen intentionally or knowingly caused the death of his wife, or willfully caused her death under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.

If found guilty of the murder charge, a Class AA felony, he faces a maximum of life in prison without parole.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of two minors.

Spencer Moen made his first court appearance Monday afternoon via closed-circuit TV from the Cass County Jail.

Conditions for release were set at $1 million cash-only bail.