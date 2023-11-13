West Florida High School teacher charged with shooting wife and in-law at Tennessee wedding

A West Florida High School English teacher was arrested in Franklin, Tennessee, Saturday for allegedly shooting his wife and brother-in-law during a wedding.

Franklin police officers arrested 29-year-old Cody Wiggins on two counts of attempted homicide, one count of domestic assault, one count of aggravated assault and one count of fabricating/tampering with evidence after he allegedly shot the two at a wedding in the Marriott of Cool Springs hotel, according to the city of Franklin.

The News Journal reached out to Escambia Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard's office regarding Wiggins' current employment status after the arrest.

"In compliance with Florida law and the Escambia County School District's contractual provisions, the employee will be immediately suspended," Leonard's statement says. "We will continue to work with law enforcement as the case is brought to a culmination."

Wiggins' wife and brother-in-law were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital, but their condition has not been released. A motive for the alleged incident also has not been released.

He is held in Williamson County Jail on $3.5 million bond.

