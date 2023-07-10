West Florida High teacher suspended after arrest for assault and domestic strangulation

An Escambia County Public Schools teacher is suspended Monday after his arrest for aggravated assault and felony battery.

According to jail records, 48-year-old Michael Taylor is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation, one misdemeanor count of battery and a misdemeanor count of cyberstalking.

Taylor is a West Florida High School physical education teacher, according to the school's faculty and staff page, and has been suspended pending the investigation into the charges.

"Mr. Taylor is currently suspended with pay, pending the outcome of this investigation," ECPS told the News Journal in an email. "This is standard procedure, pursuant to Florida statute."

Taylor is the second West Florida High School teacher to be suspended following an arrest. Social studies teacher Jerrod Novotny was suspended in May following an arrest for pointing a gun at his partner.

This is a developing story.

