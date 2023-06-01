West Florida HS teacher charged with assault pleads not guilty, asks for charge dismissal

The West Florida High School teacher charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has pleaded not guilty and is asking the State Attorney to not prosecute the case.

Jerrod Novotny, a now-suspended social studies teacher, was charged with the third-degree felony after he allegedly pointed a gun at his wife on May 4. He and his attorney, Gene Mitchell, have asked the court to not prosecute the case while also requesting changes to his pretrial release.

"Please no-pros this case," the request states. "We are asking for an order that Mr. Novotny may have unsupervised visitation with his children. This is consistent with the remarks made by the alleged victim under oath at the first appearance held May 10, 2023."

Novotny arrested: West Florida High School teacher suspended after arrest for pointing gun at partner

You may like: Escambia County Schools has named its next interim superintendent. How long will he serve?

According to the same document, Novotny's wife appeared in video court for the defendant's first appearance where she "made statements in Mr. Novotny's favor, including that Mr. Novotny is not a danger to herself or his children."

Novotny waived his in-person arraignment scheduled for Friday where a judge will set his next court date.

What are Jerrod Novotny's pretrial release terms?

Novotny posted his $5,000 bond May 10 after his first appearance. During the first appearance, he was given terms he must abide by while out of jail.

Other than submitting to random drug and alcohol tests and appearing for court as ordered, his pretrial release terms indicate he may not see his children unsupervised. Court records show he is allowed to have "no violent contact" with the victim.

Upcoming trial: Pensacola man accused of killing man at Oakwood Terrace ready for trial. What to know

What did Novotny allegedly do on May 4, 2023?

Arrest records indicate the incident began when Novotny showed up to a Washington High School track meet drunk. The report said his wife was angry that Novotny came to a school function drunk and would not be able to attend dinner at Olive Garden.

"Jerrod showed up at Olive Garden, belligerent and drunk," the report states. "Eventually Jerrod went home."

That night, Novotny's wife "woke up to Jerrod standing over her" and was "pointing, with one arm extended, a mostly black with some silver, handgun at her." The report also says that "when he realized she was awake and looking at him he hid the gun behind his back."

The day after the incident, Novotny and his wife exchanged text messages, and Novotny said the gun was to shoot himself rather than her.

ECPS suspended Novotny pending the outcome of the investigation.

"This is a law enforcement matter. ECPS will continue to cooperate with our local law enforcement partners," a statement from the school district said. "We will abide by Florida law related to the appropriate employment actions required of us."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Jerrod Novotny, West Florida HS teacher, pleads not guilty to assault