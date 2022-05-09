West Fort Collins Catholic church vandalized with pro-abortion rights message Saturday

Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
Fort Collins police are asking for the public's help to find out who vandalized a Catholic church in west Fort Collins on Saturday morning.

The phrase "my body my choice" was spray painted on the doors of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Campus West about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a Fort Collins Police Services Facebook post.

Glass windows were also broken, but no damage was found inside, according to police. Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. and searched the building with the help of K-9 officer Colt.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, police were still searching for the person or people responsible, spokesperson Kate Kimble said. The incident is being investigated as a bias-motivated crime, also known to as a hate crime.

Fort Collins: Hundreds rally in Fort Collins for abortion rights after draft opinion on Roe vs. Wade

St. John XXIII Catholic Church in west Fort Collins was vandalized early Saturday morning, and Fort Collins police are looking for the person or people responsible. This photo was taken the morning of Saturday, May 7.
No similar incidents were reported in Fort Collins over the weekend, Kimble said.

St. John XXIII Catholic Church did not respond to a Coloradoan request for comment Monday. Representatives from nearby Catholic churches St. Joseph Catholic Parish and St. Anne Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish also did not respond to questions about any threats of vandalism they have received or if they've increased their security presence following the weekend's vandalism.

A representative from the Archdiocese of Denver, which oversees the churches, had not responded to requests for comment on the incident at St. John's as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Kimble said the Fort Collins police department works with faith communities in the city on the most effective ways to help them increase security, which could include increased patrols in the area, providing contract security support during worship services or conducting building security assessments.

"Using fear and destruction to make a point is completely unacceptable. If you want to make your voice heard, do it by exchanging thoughts and ideas, not by committing criminal acts," Chief Jeff Swoboda said in the department's Facebook post. "We need anyone with information to come forward so this suspect can be held accountable."

More: Would Roe v. Wade's demise reshape the midterm elections? Ask that question in October.

The incident comes less than a week after an early draft Supreme Court ruling was leaked to the public revealing the court's anticipated decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, prior Supreme Court rulings that have upheld the constitutional right to an abortion. The draft ruling — which does not reflect the court's final decision — written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, said "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," and added, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled."

St. John XXIII Catholic Church in west Fort Collins was vandalized early Saturday morning, and Fort Collins police are looking for the person or people responsible. The spray paint was cleaned off the door and a broken window was fixed as of Monday morning.
A similar incident occurred in Boulder last week. According to the Denver Post, property and statues at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder were graffitied with "my body my choice" and other pro-abortion rights messages, and a vehicle and window were also damaged.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident in Fort Collins can contact Officer Ethan Van Sickle at 970-221-6555. People can share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Reporter Molly Bohannon contributed to this report.

Sady Swanson covers public safety, criminal justice, Larimer County government and more throughout Northern Colorado. You can send your story ideas to her at sswanson@coloradoan.com or on Twitter at @sadyswan. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: St. John XXIII Catholic Church vandalized with pro-abortion rights message

