After west Fort Worth game room spat, assailant firing from vehicle shoots man, police say

An assailant in a vehicle on Tuesday night shot a man in another vehicle in west Fort Worth after they argued inside a game room, police said.

The man who was shot was taken in critical condition to John Peter Smith Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, Fort Worth police said.

The victim was shot about 8:45 p.m. near White Settlement Road and Expedition Drive.

Before he was shot, the man was involved in an argument in a game room on Alta Mere Drive, police said. The people involved in the argument left the game room in vehicles. The assailant shot the victim as both were traveling on Expedition Drive, police said.

Police detained several people and arrested Isia Estrada, 20, on an unrelated warrant.