West Fort Worth shooting kills one, injures another at apartment complex Thursday night

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at the Falls Apartments, at 9001 S. Normandale St, in west Fort Worth.

West Division officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a call of shots fired, police said.

When they arrived at the scene, a male victim was pronounced dead, police said. Another victim, a female, was taken to a local hospital.

Police declined to provide information about the female victim’s condition Friday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.