West Fort Worth shooting kills one, injures another at apartment complex Thursday night
Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at the Falls Apartments, at 9001 S. Normandale St, in west Fort Worth.
West Division officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a call of shots fired, police said.
When they arrived at the scene, a male victim was pronounced dead, police said. Another victim, a female, was taken to a local hospital.
Police declined to provide information about the female victim’s condition Friday morning.
The investigation remains ongoing.