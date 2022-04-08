West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed at $74.04, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 23.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to post earnings of $7.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.64%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.94 per share and revenue of $7.53 billion, which would represent changes of -33.63% and -28.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.2.

Story continues

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.