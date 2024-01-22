West Fulton farm receives USDA grant

Jan. 22—A West Fulton farm is the home of one of 675 projects in 42 states to receive a federal agriculture grant.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced at the 105th annual American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, that USDA is investing $207 million in renewable energy and domestic fertilizer projects to lower energy bills, generate new income, create jobs, and strengthen competition for U.S. farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers, a media release said. Many of the projects are being funded by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, the nation's largest-ever investment in combating the climate crisis.

This funding advances President Biden's Investing in America and Bidenomics agenda to grow the nation's economy from the middle-out and bottom up, create jobs and spur economic growth in rural communities by increasing competition in agricultural markets, lowering costs and expanding clean energy, the release said.

The Rural Energy for America Program provides grants and loans to help ag producers and rural small business owners expand their use of wind, solar and other forms of clean energy and make energy efficiency improvements, the release said. These innovations help them increase their income, grow their businesses, address climate change and lower energy costs for American families.

Sap Bush Hollow Farm LLC will receive a $19,444 REAP grant to purchase and install two Norlake 72" x 96" x 91" freezers. Sap Bush Hollow is a three-generation grass-based livestock farm producing meat and wool products for retail, wholesale, and CSA trade, and for serving through their farm-to-table cafe. This project will realize $867 per year in savings and will replace 5,539 kilowatt hours (kWh) (32 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power one home.

USDA continues to accept REAP applications and will hold funding competitions quarterly through Sept. 30, 2024, the release said. The funding includes a dedicated portion for underutilized renewable energy technologies. For additional information on application deadlines and submission details, visit http://tinyurl.com/32pas5k3.

The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program provides grants to independent business owners to help them modernize equipment, adopt new technologies, build production plants and more, the release said. Funding helps boost domestic fertilizer production, strengthen competition and lower costs for U.S. farmers.

