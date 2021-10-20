West Garfield Park man charged on suspicion of shooting at police officer

A West Garfield Park man has been charged in connection with allegations he fired a gun at a Chicago police officer Sunday. No one was injured in the shooting.

Brian Hall, 25, of the 4300 block of West Gladys Avenue, was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is expected in bond court later Wednesday.

Hall is accused of shooting at an on-duty police officer about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street, police said.

Officers in an unmarked car tried to stop a man on the street who was standing with two other men after they said they saw “a bulge protruding from his jacket.”

The man ran away and fired a shot at the officers. The bullets did not hit the officers and police did not return fire.

Minutes later, Hall was arrested two blocks away in the 4200 block of West Adams Street. Police said they recovered the weapon.