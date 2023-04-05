West Geauga High School student charged with attempted aggravated murder

Apr. 5—A West Geauga High School student has been charged with attempted aggravated murder.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Michael Morrissette was found with a 9MM handgun in his bookbag at the school on April 3. After being arrested, he admitted to Chester Township Police Department detectives that he had prior calculations and was developing a plan to cause harm to students and that gun in his possession was the weapon he intended to use.

On April 4, he was charged with attempted aggravated murder (Felony 1), illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone (Felony 5) and inducing panic (Misdemeanor 1). The charges were filed in Chardon Municipal Court.

Morrissette is currently being held in a secure mental health facility and upon release, will immediately be transferred to the Geauga County Safety Center.