Apr. 3—A West Geauga High School student in possession of a firearm was arrested and is in custody while a full investigation is conducted.

According to an email sent by Superintendent Richard A. Markwardt, West Geauga High students were dismissed for the duration of the day on April 3.

Markwardt said in the email there is an increased police presence the schools and "no threats have been made against any of our buildings."