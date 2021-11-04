West Hartford considers appeal to state regarding juvenile crime

West Hartford will likely be joining the list of towns urging state legislators to provide better tools to law enforcement to mitigate juvenile crime.

The petition was originated by the Rocky Hill Town Council in September, and has been circulating among other towns’ officials and was brought to the West Hartford council’s agenda by councilwoman Mary Fay. The petition calls for a special session to address juvenile law and laws pertaining to motor vehicle theft and theft from motor vehicles.

The resolution on the table at the council’s Oct. 26 meeting called for town officials to sign the petition. A motion was made to refer the issue to the town’s public safety committee.

Fay said she had received an “overwhelming” number of emails and voicemails on the subject.

“People are extremely concerned about the crime activity here,” she said, adding that recent data showed that violent crime was up 63%.

“We have had guns fired here in town. People are getting car-jacked at gunpoint,” Fay said. “That’s already scary to me. That has made me change my habits. We can’t ignore this anymore.”

Resident Adrian Maker said she recently moved to West Hartford and was advised to lock her doors, due to a higher rate of crime.

“My next door neighbor is a senior citizen, and within the first week, her house was broken into,” Maker said. “Last year, my car [tires] were slashed in the parking lot of Stop and Shop, it was slashed in my driveway, and I had someone try to break into my house.”

Maker said things are different than when she was a teenager, because then neighbors and parents took more responsibility for disciplining youth. Now, she’s urging the town and state to give more ability to law enforcement officers to punish youth offenders.

“I’m looking for responsibility from whoever is in charge,” she said. “When juveniles are causing havoc, that someone takes a responsibility. The parents, when it’s a minor, should be responsible. If not, the law enforcement needs to have the tools to execute their duty.”

Resident Shawn Daly said he’s seen a trend in rising crime, even before the pandemic. The statistics for West Hartford, he said, are above the state and national averages.

“I urge this Town Council to reach across the aisle and unanimously vote for the anti-crime resolution,” he said.

“I’ve seen crime in my neighborhood rise,” said resident Dennis Swanton. “My neighbor had his rims stolen from his car. I think what it is, around the country, is a lack of supporting police and really going after criminals.”

Fay said she is not in support of sending the petition to a committee, and that she intends to sign the petition herself, no matter what. Police, she said, need better means of dealing with juvenile crime as soon as possible.

“It pains me to see these fine young men and women out there every day trying to keep us safe, and their toolbox is empty,” Fay said. “I think people are fed up.”

Mayor Shari Cantor said the council takes the matter seriously, and that is why it should be referred to the safety committee - in order to get statistics and input from the police department.

“It’s a statement of position, and that isn’t what we want to do about public safety,” Cantor said. “We all agree that crime is serious. The number one priority of our community is public safety. The best way to do that is to get the information from the police. We want it to have impact and we want people to really listen and have it make sense.”

The council voted to send the petition to the subcommittee.

