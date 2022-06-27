West Hartford father charged in infant daughter’s death appears in court

The West Hartford father charged in connection to the death of his infant daughter last winter appeared in court on Monday in Hartford.

Grant McAuslan was charged in December with manslaughter and risk of injury to a child after his infant daughter suffered multiple skull fractures and extensive hemorrhages from being dropped on her head, according to police and court records.

He has not yet entered a plea on the charges. On Monday his case was continued until Aug. 24, when he is scheduled to appear before a judge next, according to court officials.

On Dec. 3, 2021, McAuslan allegedly picked up his daughter “forcefully” during a late-night feeding, “whipping” her around before dropping her on the floor while his wife was downstairs. The infant died at a hospital the next day, police said.

Medical examinations found that the baby’s injuries were indicative of “abusive head trauma” and were not the type of injuries to be expected “from short free fall,” according to police.

Police initially responded to the McAuslan’s home about 11:30 p.m. that night for reports of a medical emergency. The infant was still breathing when first responders arrived, and she was rushed to a hospital by ambulance with her father by her side, police said.

McAuslan and his wife told police that they’d woken up to the baby crying about 11 p.m. McAuslan’s wife went downstairs to pump breast milk, while McAuslan went from their 2-year-old daughter’s bedroom, where he was sleeping, to his wife’s bedroom where the baby was sleeping and warmed up a a bottle, police said.

McAuslan’s wife told police her husband appeared irritated about being woken up. While she was downstairs, she heard a loud band and McAuslan yell out an expletive, according to a warrant for McAuslan.

The father initially told police he lifted his infant daughter out of the infant bed on his wife’s bed, but she slipped out of his arms and landed on the hardwood flooring next to the bed, according to the affidavit.

Later, after learning that her injuries were inconsistent with a short fall, he asked to speak with officers again before they left the hospital. McAuslan told police that there was more to his story, that he’d picked up the baby with more force than he originally said, “essentially whipping her around” and causing the hard fall.

His wife repeatedly told police she did not think her husband caused their baby intentional harm. Police said that at the hospital, the baby’s condition “rapidly deteriorated” and both parents were visibly upset.

The infant was pronounced dead at about 7:30 p.m. the next day.

A doctor at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, where the baby was treated, told a police officer that it was “highly unlikely” the severe injuries the infant suffered were from a drop of three or four feet, which is what McAuslan originally told police had occurred, according to the affidavit.

Police met with Nina Livingston, who leads CCMC’s Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect program, as well as with a social worker with the state Department of Children and Families. Livingston told police the “most likely diagnosis is abusive head trauma,” according to the affidavit, and that the infant’s injuries were inconsistent with a fall from the short height reported.

Livingston later revealed the findings of a post-mortem skeletal survey performed on the infant, which found extensive head injuries, including multiple skull fractures and extensive hemorrhages. Livingston told police the injuries have “a high specificity for abusive head trauma not expected from short free fall.”

McAuslan was arrested on a warrant on Dec. 5, 2021. He has been released on a $750,000 bond, according to court records.