West Hartford Legislative Contingent Supporting HUSKY Expansion

WEST HARTFORD, CT — Members of the West Hartford Legislative Delegation including Senator Derek Slap (D – West Hartford), and State Representatives Kate Farrar (D – West Hartford), Tammy Exum (D – Avon, Farmington, West Hartford), and Jillian Gilchrest (West Hartford) testified before the legislature’s Human Services Committee during a public hearing on Thursday in support of a bill proposal that would expand eligibility for Connecticut's HUSKY program regardless of immigration status.

This program offers children comprehensive health services like check-ups, dental care, immunizations, prescriptions, and health screening, members of the contingent said.

The proposal would increase the age from 8 to 18 years for children to access health insurance regardless of immigration status. The bill builds upon legislation the Connecticut General Assembly enacted during the 2021 session to provide access to healthcare for children ages "zero to 8" who otherwise would not qualify for insurance. Under the current law, children lose this coverage when they reach the age of 9.

“It is unconscionable that any child in this state does not have access to health care, but sadly that’s the reality right now. While I am pleased we were able to pass legislation that ensures children age 8 and under won’t be disqualified from HUSKY coverage due to their immigration status, I am saddened that it doesn’t take effect until next year and older children aren’t included. We need to do better. Denying children health care is not only cruel, it’s a bad deal for taxpayers who up paying more in uncompensated care when the children eventually go to the emergency room. This year, let’s end the suffering," said Sen. Slap.

“Health concerns don't stop on a child's ninth birthday. This proposed bill would help protect Connecticut kids and give them the opportunity to succeed in school and life. And if there’s anything we learned from the COVID pandemic, is that every child’s health matters for our collective public health. No one should be denied healthcare because of their immigration status," said Rep. Farrar.

“We have too many undocumented children in Connecticut without health insurance,” Rep. Exum said. “Their immigration status here shouldn't determine whether they deserve quality healthcare - they do. Regular checkups, immunizations, health screenings are all essential to a child's growth and well-being, and that's whether they're undocumented or not, so I certainly support expanding eligibility for the HUSKY program.”

"Connecticut needs to do better to ensure that all children, regardless of age or immigration status, have access to preventative care and necessary treatment. Current law puts undocumented children at risk. All children deserve access to healthcare," said Rep. Gilchrest.

This proposal is estimated to expand eligibility for HUSKY to approximately 13,000 undocumented children in Connecticut who do not have health insurance. This expansion could increase preventative care for children and teens and treat health issues before they become worse.

Members of the contingent said it would also work to address the financial strain on the healthcare industry by reducing the amount of money hospitals lose due to uncompensated care. It would also encourage nonemergency medical issues to be treated outside of the emergency department and in other healthcare settings.

The group said if Connecticut passes this eligibility expansion for HUSKY, it will join California, Illinois, New York, Oregon, and Washington in offering health insurance coverage to undocumented children.

This article originally appeared on the West Hartford Patch