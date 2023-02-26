West Hartford maintains ‘AAA rates’ as town officials announce sale of $15 million in bonds

Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
West Hartford has had their “AAA” bond rating reaffirmed.

Town officials announced this week the sale of $15 million in general obligation bonds to fund capital improvement projects like street safety initiatives, storm-water management systems and school security upgrades.

Standard and Poor’s, or S&P, reaffirmed the town’s “AAA” bond rating which has been held since 1974, according to the Office of the Town Manager.

A statement issued by the Office of the Town Manager said that the “AAA” long term rating reflects S&P’s view of things like West Hartford’s strong budgeting framework, the town’s strong and diverse tax base, and consistent budgetary performance over the past decade.

S&P cited the town’s efforts to stabilize fixed costs as well as the decision to issue pension obligation bonds as positive factors for the rating.

“The affirmation of our AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor’s is a recognition of our continued sound financial management, and Moody’s Aa1 rating was simply based on Moody’s raising their scoring metrics in certain categories that moved us from a Aaa rating to a Aa1 rating.” said West Hartford’s chief financial officer Peter Privitera in a statement.

In their recent bond sale, the town received 16 bids with the lowest bid having a True Interest Cost of 3.04%, “which town officials said was the best-available rate at the time of sale, and an excellent indication of the town’s strong financial position and AAA status.”

Moody’s Investors Service assigned an Aa1 issuer rating to the town after a review started in November 2022. Moody’s cited the town’s financial ratios as being lower than typical but stable. The town’s General Fund Balance ratio is at 9.2% and therefore lower than the 15% Moody’s now requires for an “AAA” rating to be maintained.

“The AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor’s and the Aa1 credit rating Moody’s reflects our vibrant and growing economy and, conservative financial strategies, and will allow us to reinvest in our community with a variety of capital projects,” said Town Manager Rick Ledwith.

Last week, the West Hartford Town Council voted to amend the town’s Fund Balance Policy to allocate one-third of future annual surpluses to the Fund Balance, which would move the town’s ratio closer to 16% over time, town officials said.

“West Hartford has been the recipient of the highest credit ratings from both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s for many decades. A distinction that reflects the town’s strong fiscal management and strong year over year financial positions,” said Mayor Shari Cantor.

“West Hartford is unique to other highly-rated communities in its vibrancy, diversity, commitment to sustainability and inclusivity. We have excellent public schools and outstanding public safety and we are repeatedly recognized as one of the best places in our state and country to live, work and play,” said the mayor.

