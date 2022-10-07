West Hartford man arrested on gun, drug charges

After a monthlong investigation, a West Hartford man suspected of narcotics trafficking and illegal firearm possession was arrested on several charges.

According to West Hartford police, the West Hartford Police Department Community Support Unit and the Hartford Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit jointly investigated Byron Jones, 53. The units executed search and seizure warrants at 115 Cortland Circle in West Hartford and 855 Albany Avenue in Hartford, where Jones frequented, police said.

During the searches, police seized more than $100,000 in cash and a loaded 9mm ghost gun, an untraceable weapon with no serial number, according to a release.

Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory and conspiracy to commit a crime by Hartford police. West Hartford police charged Jones with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers.

Jones turned himself in to West Hartford police on Oct. 6 and was held in lieu of an $800,000 bond pending his arraignment in Hartford Superior Court.