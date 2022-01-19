West Hartford man dies in one of two city shootings, minutes apart

Two bursts of gunfire in broad daylight Tuesday wounded three people in Hartford Tuesday, one fatally, police said. The deadly shooting was the capital city’s first homicide of the year.

Police identified the man who died as Kendall Fair of Warren Terrace in West Hartford. He was 22 years old.

According to police, the shootings happened near each other, minutes apart, and appear to be connected.

At 1:50 p.m., officers responded to 614 Albany Ave. after getting an alert from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. As officers headed to the scene, police said they got a second alert about another shooting at 152 Mather, two minutes away.

Officers who arrived at Albany Avenue found no victim, but those who went to Mather found an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man, later identified as Fair, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The deadly shooting was the first homicide of the year in Hartford. The year 2021 finished with 35 homicides, a 40% increase over 2020′s total and one of the highest homicide rates in more than a decade.

