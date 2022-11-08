West Hartford man shot, killed on Nelson Street in Hartford

A 46-year-old West Hartford man was shot and killed on Nelson Street in Hartford on Monday night, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at 135 Nelson Street just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the second-floor porch in the back of the residence.

The man, identified as Chester Gaston, 46, of West Hartford, was unresponsive, police said. Officers began life-saving measures until emergency services arrived. Gaston was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).