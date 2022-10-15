West Hartford police arrest East Hartford man with outstanding warrants

West Hartford police officers arrested an East Hartford man with two outstanding arrest warrants after a brief struggle with the suspect at a Chipotle on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford Thursday Evening.

Torraine Mullings, a 20-year-old from East Hartford, had previously evaded police. He is currently held at the Hartford Correctional Center on a court-set $100,000 bond facing 14 charges from the West Hartford, Hartford and East Hartford police departments for numerous felonies and misdemeanors, according to online court records.

West Hartford Police said that a patrol officer spotted Mullings’ black Honda Accord at 8 p.m. Thursday and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop for the officer.

The department said that officers assigned to West Hartford’s Blue Back and downtown area located the Mulling’s vehicle parked on Farmington Avenue. The officer who attempted to stop Mullings’ vehicle earlier arrived to Farmington Avenue and saw Mullings exit a Chipotle restaurant.

Police said that when Mullings saw the officer, Mullings retreated back into the Chipotle. The officer stopped Mullings on foot. Police said that Mullings then identified himself as the driver of the black Honda Accord. The officer told Mullings that there were two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

A release from the West Hartford Police department said Mullings “would not allow himself to be taken into custody or handcuffed and additional officers responded to assist in making the arrest.”

Police said officers handcuffed Mullings, who was transported to the West Hartford Police Department and charged with engaging in pursuit and interfering with an officer/resisting arrest. Mullings was released from West Hartford on a $20,000 non-surety bond.

Police said that Mullings was then released to the East Hartford Police Department for an outstanding warrant with charges of engaging in pursuit, illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under suspension and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police said the East Hartford Police Department turned Mullings over to the Hartford Police Department for an outstanding warrant with charges of reckless endangerment, third and second-degree assault, second-degree threatening, risk of injury to a minor, unlawful restraint, criminal violation of a protective order, first-degree criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

According to court records, Hartford police arrested Mullings twice in April. He was first arrested and charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, stealing a firearm, interfering with officers/resisting, use of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine. He was released from custody on a $100,000 professional surety bond.

Mullings’ second arrest in April was on charges of risk of injury to a child, first-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree breach of peace. Mullings was released from custody on a promise to appear, records show.

Windsor police also arrested Mullings in August for illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under suspension and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without insurance, and he was released from custody on a promise to appear.