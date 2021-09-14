West Hartford police investigate shots fired Sunday afternoon

West Hartford police are investigating shots fired Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. near New Britain Avenue and Cortland Street, police said. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found several shell casings between South Quaker Lane and Mayflower Street.

Police said a witness told them that one vehicle was shooting at another and that both cars were “traveling at a high rate of speed west on New Britain Avenue.”

No one was injured, but a restaurant on New Britain Avenue may have sustained window damage from the gunfire.

Police have not yet located any suspects or the cars involved.

The investigation remains ongoing, anyone with information should contact police at (860) 523-5203 or can leave an anonymous tip at (860) 570-8969 or whpd@westhartfordct.gov.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.