West Hartford Police: Man charged in connection to robbery in boutique parking lot

A man was arrested in connection to a reported robbery and assault in the parking lot of a West Hartford boutique Friday morning, according to police.

The West Hartford Police Department responded to 36 Kane Street for a reported disturbance around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Police were told that a 23-year-old woman was grabbed in the parking lot by a man who was trying to take her wallet. Police said the man used physical force to take her wallet and then ran into the nearby woods.

She sustained minor injuries in the incident and her wallet was recovered later on, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a K9 to help find the suspect and arrest him, police said.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Francha Francis of Hartford, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny and second-degree breach of the peace.

He is being held on a $100,000 surety bond.