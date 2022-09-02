West Hartford police searching for man allegedly involved in armed robbery at Whole Foods Market
The West Hartford Police Department is looking for help to identify a man allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Thursday.
Police published three photos of a man they suspect was involved in an armed robbery at Whole Foods Market on Raymond Road.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may be able to identify the man to contact Detective Sergeant Leonard or Detective Sergeant Friedman at 860-570-8870.