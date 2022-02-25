West Hartford police seek persons of interest in “distraction-style” thefts in supermarket lots

West Hartford police are asking for the public’s help to track down persons of interest in recent “distraction-style” thefts in supermarket parking lots.

On Feb. 1 in the Whole Foods parking lot on North Main Street, an elderly woman told police a male approached her with something in his hand and gestured to the rear of her vehicle to address an issue with a tire, police said.

The victim spoke with the male, who then walked away. The victim found later that her wallet had been stolen and fraudulent charges were made on several credit cards, police said.

On Thursday in the Trader Joe’s parking lot, 1489 New Britain Ave., an elderly woman was in her car when a male tapped on the window with a tire tool. The victim assumed she had a flat tire and got out of the car. The male walked her around to the passenger rear tire, but there was nothing wrong with the tire. The male walked away and the victim then noticed her wallet was stolen and learned later that fraudulent charges were attempted on several credit cards.

The suspects did not have similar descriptions, but the style of theft in the two incidents was almost identical. Police on Friday released surveillance photos of persons of interest from stores where stolen credit cards from the two cases were shown.

Westport police reported a similar incident recently. A wallet was stolen from elderly victim at a Whole Foods supermarket and fraudulent charges were made at various locations. The suspect in this incident matched the description of the suspect from Feb. 1 at Whole Foods. WHPD is working with Westport police along with several retailers to gain more information.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call police directly at 860-523-5203, or call the Tip Line at 860-570-8969, or email is whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

West Hartford police offered information on this type of theft and how to avoid being a victim:

- Generally, distraction thieves are well-dressed and well-spoken men and women who target elderly victims and retail businesses.

- Sometimes, a thief will wait until the target gets into a car. Then the distracter will tell victims they have a flat tire or a problem with the vehicle. When the victim gets out to look at the problem, an accomplice enters the car and steals items.

- Be aware of your surroundings and be wary of strangers.

- If you exit your vehicle to speak with someone, lock and close the vehicle doors behind you.

- Park in a visible, well-lit area.

- Report any suspicious behavior to the police.

