West Hartford police warn against a new “check washing” crime

The West Hartford Police Department is warning the public about thieves operating a new scam known as “check washing.”

The thieves who are “washing” use chemicals to remove ink from the checks, then write in higher amounts and different recipients of the funds, said Capt. Eric Rocheleau.

He said police in West Hartford have received “several” complaints from resident who have reported stolen checks that were altered to much larger amounts.

Some of the victims said their checks were stolen after they dropped mail and local U.S. Post Office locations, he said.

Rocheleau said West Hartford detectives are investigating one case in which the apparent thieves used custom made tools to remove mail from a postal drop box. That theft was reported by a passing resident, he said.

Rocheleau said his department is working with the Postal Inspector and Postal Police on the thefts. So far, he said, there have been no arrests.

“We recommend that mail be dropped off during business hours in an attempt to prevent these types of thefts,” Rocheleau said. “Checks should not be left in household mailboxes for letter carriers pick up either.”

He also recommended that West Hartford residents check their accounts for suspicious activity. A late notice from a creditor could be a sign of a stolen check, he said.