West Haverstraw man acquitted of murder; other charges still pending

NEW CITY - A Rockland County jury has acquitted a West Haverstraw man of murder, but was deadlocked on several other charges.

That partial verdict was delivered Tuesday after several days of deliberation.

Darin Peterson, 29, of West Haverstraw, was indicted for second-degree murder, a felony, after he was accused of stabbing two men at the Oiso Restaurant in Blauvelt on March 6, 2021.

One of the stabbing victims, Caneggio A. Grant, 30, of Nanuet, later died from his injuries at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

The jury found Peterson not guilty of murder on Tuesday.

However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on several other charges that were submitted for its consideration, including first-degree manslaughter, first- and second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

The Rockland County District Attorney's office has indicated it plans to retry Peterson on those charges.

Defense attorney Michael Bongiorno said the parties are scheduled to return to court next month for a conference. A new trial date could be set at that time, he said.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Blauvelt restaurant stabbing: West Haverstraw man not guilty of murder