West Hazleton man faces drug charges

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 12—Police say they seized more than 3 ounces of crystal methamphetamine on March 9 after acting on a tip.

They also arrested Yerigard Tejeda Zoquier, 20, of 212 N. Third St., West Hazleton, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Drug Law Enforcement Division Northeast Strike Force.

He was charged with a felony for manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing instruments of a crime.

Magisterial District Judge Joseph Homanko, Weatherly, set bail at $50,000 Wednesday, which Tejeda Zoquier posted through a bondsman, freeing himself the next day.

Arrest papers state:

Troopers heard Tejeda Zoquier was heading to Lehighton to deliver crystal methamphetamine and set up surveillance near his home.

They watched as he left the house and got into a car that headed south on Route 93 from Luzerne County into Packer Twp., Carbon County. Troopers attached to the Safe Highways Initiative for Effective Law Enforcement and Detection unit conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations and found an aftermarket compartment inside the car.

Tejeda Zoquier was taken into custody and his vehicle was brought to the Lehighton barracks, where 91 grams of the drug was seized from the dash.

— Amanda Christman

Contact the writer: achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

Recommended Stories

  • Hempburger to go? Thai consumer goods firms pile into legal cannabis trade

    If the bets of Thailand's farmed cannabis promoters pay off, Thais could soon be chowing down on hempburgers, washed down with cannabis-derived drinks, before freshening up with shower gel and toothpaste infused with a compound from the plant. Far from a pipe dream, a wide range of Thai firms are investing in cannabis, seeking to be first movers in a budding multi-billion dollar industry in Asia after Bangkok legalised use of hemp and cannabidiol (CBD), a compound that doesn't create a 'high', in consumer goods earlier this year. Cosmetics makers, drinks companies and rubber products business are all now investing in developing domestic cannabis farming and products using the plant: importing hemp and derivatives is allowed only for research purposes.

  • ‘He has never served a day in his life’: US space command official hits back at Tucker Carlson

    ‘The bottom line is that we value women in our armed forces,’ Sergeant Scott Stalker says

  • Where Fitness Is the Job, Army Struggles to Be a Fair Boss With Female Troops

    WASHINGTON — For 99% of Americans, this question will never come up in a job interview: Can you hang from a bar and tuck your legs to your chest? It has, however, become a central issue for the Army, where fitness levels of recruits have come under greater scrutiny over the past two decades, precisely the same time that women have been seeking entry into elite combat units and advancement in leadership roles. Now, the Army is racing to approve significant changes to its legendary physical fitness test, the first revision since 1980, which will include offering soldiers an alternative to the leg tuck, a flash point for women, especially those who have given birth. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times At the same time, the new version of the test, which is required twice a year, does away with separate scoring curves based on gender and age. In its earliest rollout among 14,000 soldiers, 65% of a small set of women failed the new test, while 10% of men did. Army leaders are also contemplating changes to the role of fitness in promotion considerations, which critics argue has overshadowed expertise and intellectual preparation for jobs in such emerging areas of conflict as cyberwarfare. Across the force, troops and their commanders know that major changes to these requirements would amount to a significant cultural shift for the fitness-obsessed force. The appropriate role of fitness in the modern Army — and the best way to evaluate it — has attracted the scrutiny of Congress, which has ordered the Army to conduct an independent review of its newest fitness test over concerns that it has made it harder for women to succeed. “The importance of this test goes beyond the gender issue,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who has focused on the area for years, said in an interview. “It raises the issue of how to attract different kinds of skills and talent to the military. We need to make sure the test does not exclude doctors, cyberwarriors and others whose physical fitness is important but maybe not in the same exact way as a man or woman going into combat.” Not all women in uniform agree that the standards should be lowered. The Army’s first female infantry officer wrote an opinion article last month advocating maintaining the same physical requirements for men and women in combat forces, stirring up new conversations and urgency around the issue. Lower female fitness standards “reinforce the belief that women cannot perform the same job as men, therefore making it difficult for women to earn the trust and confidence of their teammates,” wrote Capt. Kristen Griest, who was also one of the first two women to graduate from Army Ranger School. The Army’s top brass is seeking to find a balance between an antiquated test and the realities of a diverse force that will be needed to prevent a contraction in recruiting and retention. “One thing we have seen over the last 20 years of combat is that we were engaging in training for cross-country but we were playing rugby,” said Maj. Gen. Lonnie Hibbard, the commanding general for the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training. The military was concerned that too many soldiers, not fit for the fight, were getting injured too often as a result, some separating from the Army early. The introduction of the new test in 2018, which immediately attracted dispute, came at a time of greater gender integration in the Army, he said, and the issues were immediately intertwined. “The Army was not able to separate gender integration with health of the force,” Hibbard said. “In hindsight, all of this has been a perfect storm that has not helped us communicate what we are trying to do.” The fight over fitness has hardened views that the military, which in many ways lit the path for racial and gay integration in American institutions, trails the civilian world in workplace gender dynamics. In the civilian workplace, jobs can generally be modified along ergonomic principles that do not apply in a military setting. In contrast, war is a gender-neutral task; carrying the dead and injured, tossing grenades, kicking in doors and carrying heavy loads can fall on any soldier, even a cook, but there is no getting away from the fact that there are variations in muscle strength between genders. Even so, thousands of women have had successful careers in the Army with the old modified fitness test standards. “The intent was not to discriminate against women,” said Nora Bensahel, a visiting professor of strategic studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies who has extensively studied the new standards, known as the Army Combat Fitness Test. “But this test affects your promotion and would have a disparate impact. So, many women see this as the intent of the Army to push them out.” Since 1980, all active-duty soldiers have been required to take a test that measures their ability to do situps, pushups and a 2-mile run. Now, Army leaders, armed with a sophisticated fitness analysis, hope to create a new test that will better track the fitness demands of combat. The new approaches generally require far more upper-body and core strength than the older version. The new 120-minute test, known as the Army Combat Fitness Test, features six events that cover speed, endurance and strength. The standards to pass are identical for men and women, and for all ages. A soldier must achieve 360 points out of a maximum 600 to pass, and greater scores have historically greatly increased chances for promotion. The Army planned to have all soldiers in the active-duty force, National Guard and Reserve begin taking the new test last October. Then Congress mandated that the test not be used for promotions and other official capacities, instead allowing continued testing and data collection. Army leaders say they expect the next version to become official in March 2022. The coronavirus pandemic added another wrinkle by making group fitness training harder, if not impossible. (Another criticism of the new test is that training for it requires too much equipment and gym access, hampering lower-income soldiers and those in the National Guard who may not have the time and money to train.) In the weeks since Griest’s piece, women in the Army have been having intense discussions on social media about fitness standards. “I was willing to give my life for my country, and I deployed, no questions asked,” said Capt. Sara Ingrao, who, with 12 years in the Army, was just selected for promotion to major. “But when it came to changing the structure of how we look at fitness, women were not even part of that conversation.” Ingrao sees many flaws beyond the leg tuck, a task all the more difficult for women who have recently given birth, such as herself. Women are expected to weigh less than men, she noted, but need to gain quite a bit of muscle weight to do the heavy dead-lift that the new test requires. “When I asked the sergeant major of the Army what is the updated postpartum policy for the test, he chuckled,” she said. That is when she started organizing other women to push back. “I am a captain and I can get people to listen to me,” said Ingrao, who stressed that, despite her criticism, she expects the military, a beloved family tradition, to be her lifelong career. “I have women who don’t have the same level of influence.” Griest, the Ranger School graduate who now serves with the Army Talent Management Task Force, views her leadership role differently. She believes that women can be pushed to the highest level of physical standards for combat and believes she should model that for young recruits and help them achieve difficult fitness goals. “Fitness in the Army is so integral to your job,” said Griest, adding that she wrote her piece because “women in combat arms are pretty underrepresented.” She wanted to give them a voice. The Army needs to determine “what is needed on a battlefield and just hold everyone to that standard,” she said. “For instance, I want a soldier to be able to pull their body over an obstacle in the infantry.” She said she learned to dead-lift far more weight than she ever imagined she could when properly coached. “I have heard people criticize me and say I have internalized misogyny,” she said. “I think I have a sense of internalized empowerment.” The Army is expected to announce changes to the test this month. Soldiers will now be able to choose, without penalty, between a leg tuck and a plank to test core strength. The Army has also eliminated, for now, a variation in standards for different types of jobs, relying instead on a baseline score for all soldiers. Leaders are also evaluating the percentage of points that fitness will account for in future promotion for enlisted soldiers. It will continue to test men and women and study the data; women are already faring better with the plank variation. “I think it has been a good learning experience,” Hibbard said. Some critics said the changes were not enough for a modern military. “The Army in particular has an obsession with physical fitness,” said Emma Moore, a research associate for the Military, Veterans, and Society Program at the Center for a New American Security. “We hold firm that everyone going into combat arms should be held to a high standard, but why does someone working on cyberlogistics have to even take the same test? We should be trying to support people on a fitness journey.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Pentagon tells Tucker Carlson it won't take advice from a talk-show host after he complained Biden is making military 'more feminine'

    The Pentagon says that Biden's defense secretary shares the "revulsion" that other military leaders have expressed in response to Carlson's comments.

  • Australian minister apologises to former staffer over handling of rape accusation

    Australia's embattled defence minister apologised on Friday and withdrew remarks made about a former staffer in settling a defamation claim by the latter, who had said she was raped in the ministerial office in 2019. Domestic media had said Linda Reynolds, who is under pressure over her handling of the rape accusation, had called Brittany Higgins a "lying cow". Prime Minister Scott Morrison has clarified that the remarks, made in Reynolds' private office, referred to her frustrations over suggestions that she did not give enough support to Higgins over the rape accusation against a colleague at Parliament House.

  • AstraZeneca: Thailand delays vaccine rollout over blood clot fears

    Several countries have suspended the jab although there is no evidence that it causes blood clots.

  • Congresswoman demands probe into Lauren Boebert and two other Republicans for ‘aiding’ Capitol rioters

    The Republican lawmakers have denied any involvement with the riot

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Charlene White quits press awards amid criticism of Society of Editors

    Charlene White criticises the Society of Editors after Harry and Meghan's comments about the press.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Merrick Garland confirmed as U.S. attorney general

    The Senate has confirmed Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the judge in the post as President Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department's reputation for independence.

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer

  • A complete timeline of Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle's friendship

    Years before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey sat down for their bombshell interview, the TV host was a guest at the couple's wedding.

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Michelle Obama shut down Sasha, Malia from late-night baking addiction during pandemic

    This week, while promoting her new Netflix cooking show, former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed to PEOPLE that her daughters, Sasha and Malia, became addicted to making baked goods at night during the quarantine. According to Obama, having Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, cooking late treats eventually became problematic for her and her husband, former President Barack Obama, who are both notoriously health-conscious.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.

  • A Whole New Dimension to Andrew Cuomo’s Disgrace

    Andrew Cuomo’s fall from media sainthood has entered its sexual-harassment phase. The last couple of weeks, there’s been a new accuser or allegation every several days. Let’s review the six accusers: One: Cuomo’s former aide, Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of “pervasive harassment” of women, in both touching — including kissing her on the lips without warning — and sexual comments. Two: Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health-policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, said Cuomo “asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.” Three: Anna Ruch had never met Cuomo when she encountered him at a wedding reception, and the governor “put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back. . . . When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed ‘aggressive’ and placed his hands on her cheeks, and asked if he could kiss her.” Four: Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide to Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal that Cuomo regularly asked her and other female staffers about their dating lives, touched them and commented about their physical appearance. She described an event where he “hugged her, kissed her on both cheeks and then wrapped his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist.” Five: Karen Hinton, who was Cuomo’s press aide when he was secretary of housing and urban development in 2000, said he “summoned her to his dimly lit hotel room and embraced her after a work event. . . . She says she pulled away from Cuomo, but he pulled her back toward his body, holding her before she backed away and left the room.” Six: An unidentified member of the governor’s Executive Chamber staff told her supervisors that she had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a work-related matter, and that Cuomo groped her, according to the Albany Times Union. Needless to say, if the rules Democrats applied to Brett Kavanaugh were still operative — a mere accusation, if even vaguely plausible, and sometimes not even that, is enough to sink someone — Cuomo would be gone yesterday. His accusers, without any apparent coordination, several of them his own former aides rather than political enemies, are describing a consistent pattern of behavior that doesn’t require any wild leaps of faith to believe. What’s more, in the case of Anna Ruch, we have an actual photo of the behavior — and Ruch’s facial expression makes clear that she is not welcoming Cuomo’s hands on each side of her face. Andrew Cuomo is an impulsive, temperamental, sometimes-raging, often-bullying egomaniac prone to spectacular failures of self-awareness, and it’s notable that no one who knows the governor is exclaiming, “Talking to female underlings about their sex lives and pressuring them for a relationship? That just doesn’t sound like the Andrew Cuomo I know!” Some of Cuomo’s denials have been carefully couched, or he’s claimed that his attempts at friendly banter or, incredibly enough, mentorship have been misunderstood. By his own standards, too, he should also be gone yesterday — he was eager to get in front of the “me too” parade when it was politically convenient, and he even changed New York’s law to make the standard for harassment lower in a way that might come back to bite him now. That said, everyone accused of a crime or inappropriate behavior is entitled to some due process, and the allegations against the governor should indeed be investigated by an independent third party. (A genuinely independent third-party investigator, not one appointed by the governor’s office, as he initially suggested.) State attorney general Letitia James has now appointed to conduct that investigation two well-regarded lawyers — a former federal prosecutor who, as acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, oversaw some of the Justice Department’s previous investigation of the Cuomo administration, in which some top officials were convicted on corruption charges (although the governor himself was not charged); and an employment-law expert with extensive experience representing plaintiffs in sexual-harassment cases. In addition, the sixth complainant’s groping allegation has now been referred to the Albany Police Department for a potential criminal investigation, though it is unclear whether the unidentified former staffer will seek to press charges. No one has to await the end of an investigation, though, to conclude that Cuomo catastrophically mishandled the COVID crisis, tried to cover up his failure, lied about when and why he covered it up, and on top of all that, probably can’t be trusted alone in a room with younger female government workers. That he may well remain governor of New York and is likely better than some of the alternatives — including his bumbling left-wing nemesis, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is calling on him to resign — is a stinging indictment of the state he has so ill-served.