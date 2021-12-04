West High student arrested for having a gun on campus

Dec. 3—A West High School student was arrested on campus Thursday on suspicion he brought a gun to campus, the Kern High School District said Friday.

Kern High School District police made the arrest after finding the student allegedly was in possession of a firearm, according to district spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke. The student is facing criminal charges.

"KHSD Police have investigated the incident, and there is no indication that the student intended to use the gun at school," said Briscoe-Clarke in a statement.

The student was taken into custody at the end of the school day and transported after school. The campus did not go into lock-down or lock-out mode, Briscoe-Clarke said.

A student also reported finding two live ammunition rounds in the restroom shortly after the passing period, according to the district. The district praised the students who alerted authorities.

"The student who reported this finding is a true hero as KHSD Police quickly recovered the items," the district said.

A letter was sent out to parents about the incident Thursday evening. Additional police officers and security are on campus Friday.

You can reach Emma Gallegos at 661-395-7394.