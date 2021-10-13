West Hills detective: Money, sunglasses, firearm taken from 20 unlocked vehicles

Oct. 13—Two people riding bicycles made off with money, sunglasses and a firearm from 20 vehicles in Westmont Borough early Tuesday, authorities said.

The vehicles were unlocked and some had keys left in the ignition, police said.

The thieves went through the borough, looking in car windows before opening the doors, grabbing what was inside and peddling away, West Hills Regional police Detective Dean West said.

"This seems to happen on a regular basis," he said.

Most of the thefts happened on Sunshine Avenue and Menoher Boulevard.

Much of the money taken was loose change, West said.

One woman said thieves stole money and gift cards from two vehicles that she thought were locked.

"I'm just mad at myself," she said.

That brings the total to 32 unlocked vehicles targeted in Westmont and Southmont boroughs in less than a month.

On Sept. 20, thieves rifled through 12 unlocked vehicles on five streets in Southmont, West said.

It's unclear if the same people were responsible.

The police department regularly posts Facebook notifications urging residents to take precautions.

"They don't understand that the world is changing," West said.

"Please secure your cars and take the valuables out."

Home security surveillance showed two people on bikes. Police have yet to determine the ages and genders of the culprits.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact West Hills Regional police at 814-225-4145 or the Cambria County nonemergency number at 814-472-2100.