West Hills police: Gunshots lead to man's arrest in Westmont

Oct. 14—A Johnstown-area man was jailed Friday, accused of firing two shots inside an apartment building in Westmont Borough, authorities said.

West Hills Regional police charged Michael Harrison Smith Jr., 35, of the 1500 block of Menoher Boulevard, with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and three counts of reckless endangerment.

According to a complaint affidavit, officers were called to the 1500 block of Menoher Boulevard at 11:09 p.m. Thursday for a report of an "unstable individual" firing a gun.

Four officers from West Hills and Upper Yoder Township arrived at the apartment building, arresting Smith inside his apartment and detaining a second man.

The second man reportedly told police that he was asleep when he heard a gunshot. He said he came out of his bedroom and saw a 9mm pistol on a table and Smith walking around the kitchen.

The man said he retreated to his bedroom and came out after hearing a second gunshot. The man said he found Smith holding a .45-caliber pistol.

Police said that they recovered a Hi-Point JHP handgun and that the magazine that was ejected from the gun was found loaded with G2 Research RIP .45 auto ammunition.

While in custody, Smith allegedly said he fired the gun because he thought he heard the neighbor coming up the stairs and he was scared. He reportedly told police he was carrying 9mm and .45-caliber casings.

Neighbors said they heard banging on their front door at 10:30 p.m., but did not answer the door. A few minutes later, they heard a gunshot, followed by a second shot 30 minutes later, the affidavit said.

No injures were reported.

Smith was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.